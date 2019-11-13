California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 40,444 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,406,000 after acquiring an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $17,301,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 948,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 331,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 283,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

