Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Calavo Growers worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVGW. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 366,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $94,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVGW traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. 140,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

