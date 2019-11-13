Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace Sells 67 Shares

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 67 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $15,347.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Caci International stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.01. 624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,435. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.36. Caci International Inc has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caci International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays started coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caci International by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Caci International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caci International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

