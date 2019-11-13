Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

BBW stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $50.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kanen bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at $151,967.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,700 shares of company stock worth $63,724. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,041.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,177 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

