Brokers Offer Predictions for HUGO BOSS AG/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUGO BOSS AG/S’s FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. 17,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

