Brokers Issue Forecasts for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued on Sunday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

HST stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.