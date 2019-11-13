Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.22. 9,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $894.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,891,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 402,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 325,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $11,168,000.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

