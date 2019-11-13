Brokerages Expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,646.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $186,334.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,294 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,726,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,974,000 after buying an additional 1,302,171 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 5,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,593,000 after buying an additional 1,191,776 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,847,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,154,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,530,000 after buying an additional 637,641 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,903. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

