Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. International Game Technology also reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.
On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Game Technology.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,260. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.
