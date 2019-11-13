Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. International Game Technology also reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Game Technology.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 44.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 37.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,260. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

