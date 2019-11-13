Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,964 shares of company stock worth $1,247,099. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 258,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.