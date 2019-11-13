Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,964 shares of company stock worth $1,247,099. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 258,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

