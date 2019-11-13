Brokerages Anticipate Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Post ($0.20) Earnings Per Share

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cadiz an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cadiz alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDZI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.