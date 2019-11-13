Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,004.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Broadcom by 105.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Broadcom by 45.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Broadcom by 13.3% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.64. 38,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,522. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.03. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $217.61 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.72.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.