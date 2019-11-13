Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will report $516.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.19 million to $518.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $478.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In related news, Director Roger H. Brown sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $461,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,487.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $168.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.41.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.