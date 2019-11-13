BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 122.39% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of BPMP traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,967. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

