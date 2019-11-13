Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.28

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$191.28 and last traded at C$189.10, with a volume of 58082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$193.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$195.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 49.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$169.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Danberg sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.60, for a total transaction of C$130,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,271 shares in the company, valued at C$3,713,916.60.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

