Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Brian A. Larson Sells 32,638 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $925,940.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,533.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BYD opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

