Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Brian A. Larson Sells 32,638 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $925,940.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,533.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BYD opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.80.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
