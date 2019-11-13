Boston Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $204.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,880.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $241,187.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,596 shares of company stock valued at $52,180,128 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $218.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

