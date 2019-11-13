Boston Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,625 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of TCF Financial worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCF. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TCF Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TCF Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $48.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. TCF Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

