Boston Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,197 Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,625,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,167,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 90,556 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $162,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,209,000 after acquiring an additional 863,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.14. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.3631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

