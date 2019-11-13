Boston Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $84,685.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $166,890.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $997,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBS opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

