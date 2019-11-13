Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.59. 35,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

