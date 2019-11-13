BoostCoin (BOST) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,535.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003458 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001666 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

