Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), approximately 224,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 885,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29.

Get Boom Logistics alerts:

In other Boom Logistics news, insider Tony Spassopoulos 153,873 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th.

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Boom Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boom Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.