Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) EVP Dean Michael Brown Sells 2,529 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $95,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.02. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. Vertical Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

