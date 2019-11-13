Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

