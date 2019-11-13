Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

