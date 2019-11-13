Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,915,000 after purchasing an additional 334,467 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,896,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,700,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,334,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $187.95 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $392,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,229,813 shares of company stock worth $437,759,941. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.96.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.