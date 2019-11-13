Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,897,168.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $223.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

