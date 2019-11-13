Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 2,958 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 306,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $74.16.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

