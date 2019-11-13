Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.77 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Desjardins upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

