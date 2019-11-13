B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Lowered to GBX 410 at Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BME. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.61) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 426.58 ($5.57).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME opened at GBX 374.80 ($4.90) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 431 ($5.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.