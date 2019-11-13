Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 185,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, Director Robert Howard Lampton sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKEP. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,472,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 281,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,791. The company has a market cap of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.17%.

BKEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

