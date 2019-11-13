Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 358 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $12,884.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,531 shares in the company, valued at $990,840.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,259. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $209,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.