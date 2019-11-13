Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 358 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $12,884.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,531 shares in the company, valued at $990,840.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,259. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $36.77.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $209,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.