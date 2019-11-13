Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BBN)

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:BBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 103,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

