Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.22, 3,591 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Get Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.