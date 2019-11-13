Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:MCA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 2,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,314. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

