Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2,332.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

NYSE:BTT opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

