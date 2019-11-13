Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 318,326 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 248,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,626 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd alerts:

Shares of MUI opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.