Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 118,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,425. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.
About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.