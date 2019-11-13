Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 118,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,425. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

