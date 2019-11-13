BlackRock Inc. Purchases 229,895 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,895 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.45% of The Ensign Group worth $439,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,815,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,202,000 after acquiring an additional 46,531 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 815,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 142,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 389,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

