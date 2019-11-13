BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,490 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.41% of MasTec worth $409,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 56.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.35. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

