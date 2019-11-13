BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.98% of Cimarex Energy worth $420,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

