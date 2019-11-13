BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.51% of Lithia Motors worth $427,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $656,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,727.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,739 shares of company stock worth $17,535,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

