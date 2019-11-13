BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Receives Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 452.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRA. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

FRA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 256,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 4,940.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,929,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,121 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 998,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 769,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 88,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,922 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 521,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 260,628 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

