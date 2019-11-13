Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Biostage stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667. Biostage has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biostage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

