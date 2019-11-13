BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Down 1%

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)’s stock price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.57 and last traded at $44.57, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIOQUAL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from BIOQUAL’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases.

