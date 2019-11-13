BioNTech (BNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect BioNTech to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

