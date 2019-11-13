Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 229.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

