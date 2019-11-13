BidaskClub Upgrades CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to “Strong-Buy”

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $122,787.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $1,140,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,802.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400,938 shares of company stock worth $46,128,915. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CarGurus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CarGurus by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

