Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $19,268,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. 37.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

